The projection of the Greater Wattenberg Oil and Gas Field — a giant-class field in Colorado — runs southwesterly through Boulder County to the mountain-front. Modern petroleum development can reach miles underground, with very little or no disturbance to surface landscapes. Eastward from the Boulder County line, the people and governments of Weld and Adams counties enjoy significant revenue — tens of millions of dollars — from production due to modern petroleum technology. Drilling looks dense and abundant in Weld and Adams counties, but not in Boulder County.
Yet, if we visit the area east of the Boulder County line, we will see little surface evidence of operations ongoing more than a mile below the surface. Town, residential and agricultural activities proceed in cooperation with beneficial activity related to petroleum operations.
The Marshall Fire raced across Boulder County Open Space land in 2021; the fire was driven by high winds greater than 70 miles-per-hour. High winds were recorded by NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) stations in 49 of the previous 52 years, strongly suggesting a future occurrence. When strong Chinook winds blow across dead grass fuel in the Open Space, fire danger is high and Front Range fires can result.
Boulder County has taken measures to mitigate fire risk, and voters strongly supported a recent sales tax (Ballot Issue 1A) funding a variety of programs to help decrease fire risk. Fire mitigation promoted by Boulder city government is wise use of the land. The work is expensive. County tax is the favored way to pay for county activities to mitigate fire disasters. Just as people in Weld and Adams counties find, citizens have another, significant revenue option to fund fire mitigation across Open Space land.
Boulder County is a mineral landowner within the extension of the large and expanding Wattenberg oil and gas field, positioning Boulder and other mineral owners to potentially receive both production-related taxes and royalty revenue. Modern horizontal drilling, completion and safety methods which have evolved across a century of experience, can yield significant revenue as royalties and taxes that may be used to plan for future fire events.
Petroleum production and sales can be expanded across Boulder Open Space land if Boulder government acts responsibly — as a property owner, as a protector of citizens and as an advocate for prosperity. Voters can seek the facts and acknowledge similar benefits and revenue now going to Adams and Weld counties, due to modern horizontal drilling ongoing and accepted by the people of Adams and Weld counties.
Common objections to oil and gas expansion focus on threats to air quality and contributions to climate change. Consider air quality damage and any effect on climate has already occurred because of the Marshall Fire. This proposal calls for action to protect the surface environment, avoid future fires and attendant polluted air and release of greenhouse gases, while preserving open space access.
Petroleum producing units stand as examples of benefits to be derived from Boulder County Open Space lands. Boulder citizens deserve to participate in wealth from the natural endowment under their feet to pay for fire devastation and losses. Oil and gas revenue can be a foundation for insurance, planning and action to minimize future Open Space fires.
Boulder County residents — with research and understanding — can embrace real benefits from the petroleum industry. In the absence of natural resources production and sales, the citizens of Boulder County have no other option than to endure future fires and higher taxes dominated by expensive administrative solutions.
Ron W. Pritchett has spent 40 years in the petroleum industry, working for petroleum and engineering corporations, including 18 years as a sole-proprietor consultant. William S. Donovan is a registered petroleum engineer in Colorado. Ed Coalson learned petroleum geology and petrophysics while working for Amoco, Davis Oil, American Hunter, Bass Enterprises and Cabot O&G. He has wide-ranging experience in the Rocky Mountain states and the mid-continent.
