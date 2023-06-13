As an advocate for patients with type 1 diabetes, and as a patient myself, I know how important it is to have access to treatment for my condition. Over the past few decades, I have witnessed the invention of glucose meters, insulin pumps, improved insulin, continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and many other new and advancing treatment options for type 1 diabetics.
The development of these treatments have not only made it easier for people to live with diabetes, but has also saved countless lives. Patients everywhere, regardless of their condition, should have access to treatments that make their conditions more manageable. This is particularly important in people who have vitiligo.
Vitiligo has taken a huge toll on how individuals are able to live their own lives because of the discoloration of their skin. This disease impacts more than 3.5 million Americans and occurs when the patient’s immune system attacks their own pigment-producing skin cells, leaving them with white blotches. Moreover, vitiligo patients are more prone to other autoimmune illnesses, such as type 1 diabetes and thyroid disease, both of which are serious conditions.
Vitiligo has reshaped every facet of these patient’s lives but has continued to be dismissed by many as a cosmetic condition. Rather than continuing to work behind this outdated belief, we must recognize vitiligo as the medical disease that it is to ensure patients can afford the necessary medications.
Not only does vitiligo lead to skin blemishes and other potentially life-threatening diseases, it also causes patients to often face social discrimination and stigmatization due to the discolored areas around their bodies. It has meant they have often been overlooked when it comes to personal and communal opportunities.
This can include missing out on career advancement opportunities, as studies show a high percentage of employers were unwilling to hire individuals with vitiligo from fear of turning away potential clients. These decisions have led vitiligo patients to develop self-esteem issues and depression, with Clinical Epidemiology and Global Health displaying the prevalence of suicidal ideation to be as high as 25% among those with the disease. It is clear vitiligo has left patients feeling powerless as they live with a disease that dictates nearly every part of their life.
The current list of available vitiligo treatments has looked to help patients manage their condition. However, lotions, creams, light treatments and even surgeries have only limited the impact of vitiligo. Now, the industry has recently welcomed the arrival of an FDA-approved treatment, which has displayed significant pigmentation regeneration and could be a game-changer in the lives of vitiligo patients.
Nevertheless, vitiligo patients continue to face an uphill battle in treating their condition. Some private and public health care coverage plans have spurned the idea of covering proven treatments. This also comes due to their long-held belief that vitiligo is a cosmetic condition. This could not be further from the truth, especially when the National Institutes of Health, the American Academy of Dermatology and other organizations have explicitly stated that vitiligo is a real disease that needs to be treated. By continuing to hold this outdated point of view on vitiligo, we are wasting away the opportunity to provide necessary treatments to individuals trying to manage the impact of vitiligo.
Colorado Medicaid and health care decision-makers must listen to these recommendations and acknowledge vitiligo is an auto-immune disease, not cosmetic. The federal Medicare handbook already recognizes this change. Colorado’s Medicaid programs must now include federally-approved treatment options in order for those with vitiligo to receive new and appropriate treatments.
Gail deVore has had Type 1 Diabetes for more than 50 years. She has been a patient advocate for many years working to make insulin affordable for all through Colorado state legislation. She has been an activist for many years, including testifying to Congress on the high price of insulin, and meeting with President Joe Biden one-on-one to discuss the $35 cap on insulin for Medicare recipients. Gail is also a member of the Colorado Prescription Drug Affordability Advisory Council.
