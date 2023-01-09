The Boston Globe published an editorial opinion last week which reported, “The Grand Old Party of Massachusetts is not just impotent. It has flatlined.” The same can be said for Colorado Republicans. Once more shut out in every election for state office this year, just as they were in 2018, and holding only three of 10 slots in our Congressional delegation while facing expanded Democratic majorities at the Capitol — including a super majority in the House — the Republican Party is now outnumbered by both Colorado Democrats and registered independents. Even the Great Depression failed to suppress Republican strength so severely. What’s wrong? Why has historic Republican dominance reversed, and should we worry about it?
The Globe went on to observe, “It will strike some as disingenuous for a proudly liberal editorial page to lament the bad fortunes of the state’s Republican Party. But this page has consistently stood behind the idea that a vibrant two-party system is crucial for a healthy body politic. Without a strong minority party to provide some checks and balances, one-party rule can too easily lead to hubris and overreach.” Count me in agreement with this assessment, even if it may perturb more than a few of my Democratic friends. Colorado Republicans will never recover, however, merely by promising to serve as an emergency brake on progressive excess. They need a well-defined program aimed at bolstering our quality of life.
Rather than focus on pocket-book issues, as does Democratic Gov. Jared “Save People Money” Polis, Republicans are lost in the fever swamps of cultural grievances. Colorado residents are too young, too well educated and, yes, too woke to be lured by frantic appeals to fear, anger, resentment, envy and ignorance. Voters snicker at the anti-vax, anti-immigrant, anti-elitist ravings of Colorado’s hard right. They enjoy diversity and prize the cultural ferment found along the Front Range. They know, attend school with, and have sympathy for the plight of Dreamers. Recently, they were profoundly alarmed by the Supreme Court decision to repeal Roe v. Wade. Amidst a borderline libertarian electorate, the admonition, “If you don’t approve of abortion, then don’t have one” rules.
As Republican legislators have grown increasingly irrelevant to the Capitol’s policy debates, the search for compromise has been transferred to informal discussions between the Democrats' center-left and progressive caucuses. This has produced a politics focused on what might actually work — what can solve problems. Journalist Nicholas Lemann, writing in the New Yorker, points out, “Democrats are pitching the idea that they will make your life better in tangible, concrete ways: they’ll improve your kids’ public schools, they’ll keep you safe, they’ll protect you from disastrous health care crises and they’ll try to make sure you have a good job.” At first glance, it would appear each of these goals should be intrinsic to and permanent components of good government. However, experience teaches us there is often a disconnect between good intentions and outcomes.
Both political parties share responsibility for budget failures that have developed over three decades. Examine the rising price of higher education. Since voter approval of the TABOR amendment in 1992, in-state tuition has quadrupled as the portion of college funding provided by the state has declined from two-thirds to a third of total costs. This change reflects the fact that higher education is one of the very few discretionary expenditures from Colorado’s general fund. The increasing fiscal load placed on students constitutes a disservice to our kids and undermines their economic prospects. Transportation funding has evidenced a similar, incremental erosion of legislative appropriations. Voters notice these cuts, but have understandable difficulty properly assigning blame. Cogent voices speaking from the center-right could clarify such concerns.
Both parties are selecting new leadership in Colorado this year. The challenge for Republicans is greater than for Democrats. It is not clear their centrists retain sufficient grassroots support to compete against a far-right fringe convinced Republican failures at the ballot box reflect a refusal to move far enough to the right. It may require another cycle or two of election thrashings before this base acknowledges the purpose of a political party is to provide voters services and policies they desire at a price they can afford — not to enlist them in dubious morality crusades. It’s probably a fantasy to root for a Republican Party chair willing to invite Lynne Cheney to Colorado to launch a campaign to oust Lauren Boebert in 2024. That would be entertaining!
If he chooses, Governor Polis possesses sufficient clout among Democrats to choose Morgan Carroll’s replacement as party chair. Progressives can and will grumble, but the election of Summit County’s Julie McCluskie as House Speaker and Boulder’s Steve Fenberg as Senate President indicate Democratic legislators intend to minimize their intramural squabbling.
Miller Hudson is a public affairs consultant and a former Colorado legislator.
