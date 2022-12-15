A thriving economy depends on recruiting and retaining a quality workforce. Recruiting and retaining a quality workforce depends on building a community that is the best place to live, work and raise a family. That brings us to one of the biggest issues facing Douglas County: affordable and attainable housing.
We know the statistics. The cost of housing is out of reach for many Coloradans and Douglas County is no exception. According to the Common Sense Institute (CSI), home affordability since 2015 is 86% lower, meaning that it's almost twice as expensive to buy a home. Redfin reports the median price of a home in Douglas County is $665,000.
Imagine a young family trying to buy their first home. To qualify for a mortgage and buy a house in Douglas County the young family would have to put 20% down and earn around $100,000 per-year. The cost is more than daunting and sends our potential workforce to other places that are more affordable.
The high cost of living not only threatens our economy, it halts opportunity and that’s tragic for our children and grandchildren.
As a lifelong resident of Douglas County and a mom of two, I would be thrilled to have my children return here after college, put down roots and raise their own families. Unfortunately, the lack of affordable and attainable housing poses a significant threat to that dream.
Nurses, teachers, police officers, retail employees and food-service workers are just a few of the jobs that drive our economy but don’t always come with the salaries necessary to meet the affordability challenge. If we fail to address this challenge, our economic development is at risk, our community is at risk and this special place we have come to call home is at risk.
What is the answer? We’ve taken the first steps, we’ve identified the problem. We have come together as chamber members, business leaders, elected officials and concerned citizens to seek innovative solutions and drive change.
We know the answer is not a single one-step fix. Rather, it’s an all-of-the-above strategy that includes: streamlined permitting costs; building properties that are tailored to the different neighborhoods across the county; and collaborating with our neighbors to help bring regional change.
I encourage everyone to acknowledge this challenge, learn more and roll up your sleeves to preserve and protect the unique home we have created.
Amy Sherman is the president & CEO of the Northwest Douglas County Chamber and Economic Development Corporation.
