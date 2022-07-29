The interviewer asked if the Hispanic voter would stay home come the November elections after Greg Lopez lost the Colorado gubernatorial Republican primary. My hope is that all Coloradans will vote based on what is in the best interest for themselves and their families. Mr. Lopez lost the race due to past issues, not because of his skin color, and I wish him the best.
But why is there a need to play the race card when discussing GOP politics? If Mr. Lopez had won the primary, would the interviewer ask if women would stay home in protest? If Gov. Jared Polis had a primary challenger and lost, would the interviewer ask if gay people would sit out the election? I don’t think so. Interesting fact about this race is we do not have a white male running for governor under the Republican ticket, a first for either party. Interesting because this should have been a first for Democrats, with their push of identity politics, rather than for Republicans.
The GOP battle started between a “person of color” in Greg Lopez and a “woman” in Heidi Ganahl, with Mrs. Ganahl taking the prize to represent the party. In the other corner we have Polis, a Democrat, with the distinction of being the first gay governor in the nation. Oh, and he’s white with an estimated net value of $400 million. Over the years Democrats have slammed “white men,” especially successful white men... for being successful white men. I suppose Democrats are okay with it if the rich, white man is their boy.
Democrats believe they own the “people of color” vote as these communities have been favorable to their party. Republicans seem to stumble when it comes to engaging these voting blocs. The black vote is 4.7%, but the real prize is th Hispanic vote. At 22.3%, it has the potential to swing races in the state. Adams and Denver counties have the largest concentration at 42% and 30% respectively. Some state seats exceed 50%, but to the GOP these races are unwinnable due to the concentration of registered Democrats. NEWS FLASH TO THE GOP! First to fourteenth generations, Hispanics are natural conservatives. They might have a “D” in the voter rolls, but their beliefs in faith, family and the freedom to pursue the American Dream, based on their work ethic and republican values, are second to none.
The past four years has been a window on how the Polis administration will continue to govern if elected to a second term. No longer isolated to a once vibrant downtown Denver, all of us are subject to his failed policies. Murder up 47%, aggravated assault up 31%, property crime up 20%, auto theft up 86% — No. 1 in the nation. And when you add up all of the following — Polis's attack on the oil-and-gas industry resulting in higher gasoline prices and inflation; the failure of our educational system; his non-response to the 2020 riots; his failed COVID response; tents littering Denver and the metro area with drug/alcohol addicts; the creation of an open border/sanctuary state with policies resulting in a floodgate of human trafficking, sex trafficking, child abuse and drugs — why would anyone vote for a second Polis term?
Americans of Hispanics heritage, with their proud history and fierce conservative values, have the potential to change the political direction in the state. I encourage the GOP to make the effort on educating them on the party platform to earn their votes. After a four-year preview, the choice should be simple for all Coloradans.
Floyd Trujillo is chairman of the Hispanic Energy Alliance and author of the upcoming children's book, "Fossil Fuels in the Classroom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.