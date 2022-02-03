Policy matters.
It’s easy to get lost in politics but, in the end, its good policy that makes the difference for families, businesses and the future of Colorado.
Despite the partisan bickering, mudslinging and spin that typically reign supreme in an election year, there is some good news and good policy in the state legislature. It comes in the form of HB 22-1026.
Just six months ago, Coloradans were faced with an abysmal new regulatory program known as the Employee Traffic Reduction Program (ETRP). The proposed program was built on mandates, fines and a tangle of new regulations that strangled business and stifled economic growth.
Sadly, the intent of the proposed regulation was lost in a program that disproportionately hurt low-income employees and was rendered unworkable for a large number of employers in industries ranging from construction to health care.
Hundreds of employees, business leaders and associations raised their voices in opposition and, in many cases, their outrage to the proposal. The Air Quality Control Commission ultimately withdrew the measure in late July.
Despite the withdrawal of ETRP, the goal of reducing emissions still remains. As Coloradans, we love our mountains, our plains and our pristine environment. There is nothing better than enjoying a day in the Colorado outdoors under a bluebird sky. It’s one of the reasons our state remains the envy of people across the country and the world.
Members of both sides of the political aisle have touted the preservation of our environment as a priority concern, and we agree. Emissions reduction goals are important. We can’t simply throw up our hands on this issue. We owe it to future generations to incentivize new ideas to improve our air quality.
State Rep. Shannon Bird deserves accolades as a common-sense, voice of reason on this issue. She — along with her co-sponsors in state Reps. Dan Woog and Adrienne Benavidez, and state Sens. Chris Hansen, Larry Liston and Chris Kolker — have found a way to bring different viewpoints to the table and develop good policy that moves us toward reducing emissions and preserving our environment. The result is HB 22-1026.
Using the carrot-and-stick analogy, the bill takes a carrot approach and offers tax incentives for employers to provide alternative transportation options such as bus passes. By encouraging alternate transportation, both employers and employees can take advantage of the program and ultimately reduce the number of single-occupancy-vehicle trips.
Coloradans don’t need more penalties, more regulations, and more fines. Coloradans need sound policy that sets forth a worthy goal and a way to achieve that goal. HB 22-1026 does just that.
We urge Coloradans and especially members of the General Assembly to support Rep. Bird’s proposal.
Loren Furman is the president and CEO of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce. Adam Burg is vice president of government affairs at the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and interim executive director of the Colorado Competitive Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.