What’s next? When you dedicate your life to solving a thorny and complex issue like I have with gun-violence prevention, the question always comes up. Life puts many challenges in front of you, and whether you fail or succeed, the question always comes: What’s next?
Last year I played an important part in ensuring that HB19-1177, the Extreme Risk Protection Order bill, became law. It went into effect earlier this year, and has already allowed law enforcement to save lives in Colorado by temporarily removing guns from people they believe are a danger to themselves or others. Passing this law was a huge victory for the gun-violence prevention movement in Colorado, and yet — sure enough — the question came: What’s next?
This year I have introduced a new bill with my colleague state Rep. Jaquez Lewis related to lost or stolen firearm reporting. The bill will require an individual who becomes aware that their firearm has been lost or stolen to report this occurrence to law enforcement. This information will be processed the same way it is with current reports of lost and stolen firearms, and the information will go a long way towards helping law enforcement fight crime.
This is a huge issue. Recent FBI data reported that in Colorado from 2012 to 2017 nearly 31,000 firearms valued at over $14 million were reported stolen. What’s more, the FBI report estimates that 40% of thefts go unreported, meaning the problem is even worse than we think. It’s time to get the percentage of lost and stolen firearms reported up to 100.
We need all gun owners to act the way thousands of responsible gun owners are already acting, and that’s why this bill is a necessary next step. Coloradans last year told us by an overwhelming 87% that they favored this type of legislation. Gun-owning households also support it by a rate of nearly 9 out of 10.
Reporting will be just one part of our solution to this problem. I’m hopeful that through this bill we can create awareness, causing gun owners to do more to secure their firearms, and faster reporting times, causing thieves to think twice about their actions with law enforcement getting information on thefts more often. Reports indicate that this type of legislation means a reduction in straw purchases, when someone buys several firearms with the intent to sell to those who aren’t able to legally buy them.
I’m proud that, at the same time as Rep. Jaquez Lewis and I are introducing our lost and stolen bill, my colleagues Reps. Kyle Mullica and Monica Duran have introduced a bill to encourage safe storage of firearms. Gun violence in the state of Colorado is a public health crisis and we’ll need to take action on a number of fronts to end it. I’m hopeful that common-sense proposals like these, which will encourage responsible gun ownership, increase public safety, and support law enforcement will help us tackle this issue in a bipartisan way.
Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial, represents District 37 in the Colorado state House. His son was one of 12 victims killed in the 2012 shootings at an Aurora movie theater, and he has advocated for stricter gun regulations.
