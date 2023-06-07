You must know you’re so far into the radical fringes that you’ve immersed yourselves in literal Looney Tunes Land when even leading advocates of unconstitutional gun control legislation say what you’re proposing is unconstitutional — and want to distance themselves far away from you.
That may sound like a convoluted sentence, but on Monday, it’s precisely what happened. As CoPo reported — in a news headline that actually included the words “unconstitutional gun ban” — more than 1,000 mostly White women staged a sit-in at the Capitol starting Monday. Their demand: to dismantle the Second Amendment, starting piece-by-piece through gubernatorial executive orders.
Far-left former congressional candidate and coauthor of "White Women: Everything You Already Know about Your Own Racism and How to Do Better," Saira Rao — who now makes a very nice living getting paid thousands to shame White women at dinner parties (yes, it’s a real thing) — founded the group behind the protest, Here 4 The Kids.
The organization’s website reportedly calls on White women to “put their bodies on the ground as marginalized communities have always done and continue to do.”
They demand Gov. Jared Polis issue an executive order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to gun violence in the state. Somehow, they believe, this will empower the governor to inflict a “total ban on all guns and a comprehensive, mandatory buyback program.”
This group is more power-hungry than Polis was during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The idea is so flagrantly unconstitutional that Polis’s office swiftly rebuked it, labeling the scheme unconstitutional and explaining that the Colorado Constitution doesn’t grant him that ability. Moreover, both the U.S. Constitution and the Colorado Constitution protect a right to keep and bear arms.
The governor’s office explained he can’t suspend either constitution, nor can he unilaterally implement or even pay for a gun buyback program without General Assembly authorization.
It seems Here 4 The Kids knows it’s unconstitutional, too — because they’re simultaneously calling for repealing the Second Amendment and replacing it with a 28th Amendment to ban guns. Why bother with amending the U.S. Constitution if you can just get the governor to sign an executive order?
One activist accused Polis of being “afraid and trying to save face with as many people as possible so that one day he can run for president.” If that’s true, Polis has a funny way of showing it.
The same goes for two leading gun control advocates in the legislature, state Sens. Tom Sullivan and Rhonda Fields. “There are certainly folks who want us to pursue more extreme solutions such as an executive order to ban all guns and instituting mandatory buyback programs — but those ideas are unconstitutional and they diminish decades of work by policymakers and activists who have labored tirelessly to stop gun deaths and could undermine and demoralize those efforts going forward,” they’ve written.”
Do Sullivan and Fields suddenly have presidential aspirations as well? Not at all. The fact is, this bill goes too far for even them — as purveyors of recent gun control bills that are legally dubious at best and flatly unconstitutional at worst.
The fact that Here 4 The Kids’ ludicrous proposal and performative “protest” stunt is not only garnering media attention but has forced gun control Democrats to take them seriously says everything you need to know about the radical fringe’s undue influence over Colorado’s Democratic leadership — a subject addressed in yesterday’s Denver Gazette editorial.
It’s also quite striking who’s driving this lunacy — woke, White women led by their professional shamers, including Saira Rao. Again, this is the woman who’s made a career off of shaming willing White women. Literally.
Now, those same White women are being mobilized and weaponized as advocates for stripping away the right of Black women to self-defense. “Nothing says ‘democracy’ like woke, White women suppressing Black gun rights,” Priscilla Rahn wrote in CoPo last week.
“Gun ownership isn’t racist; it’s a reminder of equal rights. Gun laws were systemically racist by design and adversely targeted Black people even though America ratified the Second Amendment,” she added.
Let’s be honest: Rao and Here 4 The Kids have staked out a position that is entirely in-step with the growing far-left control over many quarters of the Democratic Party, especially in Colorado. Their problem is only that they offered demands that gun-control Democrats know would never hold up a day in court — and they fear would divulge their ultimate goal on guns.
So, don’t let Polis, Sullivan and Fields fool you — this is precisely what they want, too. Eventually.
Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.
