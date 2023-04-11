No single fix will end the tragedies of gun violence in this country. But two Senate gun bills on their way to the governor’s desk for signing take sensible steps forward.
One raises the age to 21 to purchase a firearm, another expands the list of who can petition courts to temporarily remove guns from people deemed to be an extreme risk to themselves or others.
As it is right now, it’s too easy for a young person to make a statement about his personal angst, isolation, anger or unworthiness by picking up a gun. We’ve all heard the common conditions: being unpopular with peers, not having social skills, accepting a gang member’s challenge and more.
A gun within reach makes it too easy to strike. In minutes, gone are the vulnerable and innocent, the shooter likely numb to the depths of sorrow he caused. It all happens so fast, whether it’s multiple victims at a distance or the suicide of the gunman.
A gun fills that gap between undeveloped minds and youthful, hurting hearts, and other human beings in the cross-hairs.
Too many people have died in gun violence. Colorado gun measures take small, narrow slices out of a massive dilemma. But they make good sense. They are part of the answer.
Senate Bill 169 would make it illegal for those under 21 to possess a firearm unless participating in activities such as hunter safety training, target shooting, competitions, hunting, shooting training with an instructor and more. Yes, an 18-year-old is handed a rifle early in his military service, but its usage comes with training and discipline.
Senate Bill 170 expands the list of who can apply for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to include people close to those in need of help. Doctors, school nurses, certain counselors, psychologists, psychiatrists, teachers and district attorneys. Any judge’s decision to remove weapons would be temporary. This is important to keep in mind.
Other bills with promise are in the works.
House Bill 1219 would create a three-day waiting period. This buys time for someone to cool off rather than make an impulsive, lethal decision. This bill could make suicide less likely.
Senate Bill 168 would require gun manufacturers, marketers, whole-sellers, retail sellers and others to implement reasonable controls and precautions, known as the Firearm Industry Standards of Responsible Conduct. Civil lawsuits can be brought if standards are violated, causing harm. And these lawsuits may – or may not – succeed.
At issue, for example, is marketing targeted toward young people like the old Camel cigarette ads with the cool cartoon character enjoying a smoke.
We’re waiting for further work on House Bill 1230, which would ban the sale and transfer of new or used assault weapons, before we comment. Too many questions remain.
Even if these initiatives pass and prove to be effective, more bloodshed is likely. Gun ownership and use in America is that strong. But these Colorado gun measures are reasonable. A good start.
Durango Herald Editorial Board
Read the original article here.
(0) comments
