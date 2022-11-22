While Democrats hold the majority in the Colorado legislature as a party, women have also overtaken men as the majority gender among our legislators for the first time ever.
As things stand now, 51 of the 100 state legislators will be women, 12 in the Colorado Senate and 39 in the House, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
Having more women than men representing us shouldn’t be the goal. We should be electing the best people for the job, but in a state split evenly between men and women you’d expect to see women in the majority from time to time. This being the first time ever is noteworthy as another mile marker on the road to gender equality.
The Western Slope’s delegation will also be majority female with the addition of two new representatives, Meghan Lukens of Steamboat Springs, representing HD26, and Elizabeth Velasco of Glenwood Springs in HD57.
Mesa County is sending a woman to represent us in the Colorado Senate with Rep. Janice Rich winning her race.
The new speaker of the house will be the first woman representing to Western Slope to hold that position. Rep. Julie McCluskie was chosen by the Democrats to serve in that role.
The last time a Western Sloper served as speaker was more than two decades ago when Russell George, a Republican from Rifle, held that job. George, who has long since retired from politics, said being speaker is a big deal, but the position itself isn’t meant to be used to benefit any specific part of the state, but everyone regardless of political affiliation.
“When you read the rules and study history, the speaker is speaker for everybody,” George said.
Rep. Matt Soper respectfully disagreed.
“She and I have shared Delta County over the last four years, and even held rare joint bipartisan town halls,” said Soper. “She will ensure the West Slope is part of every conversation, and has a track record of listening and being very considerate to the needs of all sides.”
Soper is correct. Being speaker is an important role in the statehouse and it’s important that the person in that role keeps this part of the state in mind. We don’t think a speaker from the Front Range would intentionally leave the Western Slope out, but when you live here it is impossible not to have Western Slope issues on your mind.
This is going to be an important session for this part of the state with water and drought as key issues the legislature is expected to address. Now is a good time to have someone leading the house who understands the Western Slope perspective on water.
“It is a priority beyond just the General Assembly, it is a priority for the entire West if not the country,” McCluskie said. “So, I really do believe that where I am gives an opportunity to elevate water because the headwaters for the Colorado River are in my district.”
Representation is important. When we elect women, we show the next generation that women can be leaders, too. It’s also important regionally. Having a representative from the Western Slope as speaker will serve our interests in Denver.
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board
Read the original article here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.