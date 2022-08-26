The story this week about a local aerospace company contributing to the mission to return humans to the moon has us excited about the future of our fledgling aerospace industry on the Western Slope.
First off, Michael and Shannon Sneddon deserve so much credit for their work and vision in turning a company that had manufactured rock-climbing gear into a business that is now sending its parts around the moon.
Michael had an extensive background in aerospace manufacturing, which inspired him to shift the company’s focus to aerospace endeavors and rebrand as SG Aerospace and Gas, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.
That shift in business allowed it to collaborate with Lockheed Martin as a supplier on NASA’s Artemis program that aims to ultimately return mankind to the moon. The program’s first mission, Artemis I, is set to launch the Orion spacecraft Monday between 8:30-10:30 a.m. Eastern Time from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
“It’s exciting. We’ve been involved with the program now for about six years, so we’re in the production phase of it now,” Michael Sneddon said. “The production environment is very similar to what happened in the Apollo program. They’re building 10-12 different Orions that will be mounted up to go to different areas (of the moon). They’re trying to get people back on the moon and further space exploration, so they’re building some different things.”
Obviously it’s inspiring to watch the U.S. getting so close to returning to the moon, and the fact that a local company had the talent and know-how to be directly involved should make us all feel proud of this effort.
The company’s involvement demonstrates the trust that Lockheed Martin has in its team of engineers, especially considering that every piece of the craft needs to be designed exactly according to plan in order for the mission to succeed.
Thinking about what this means back down here in our little corner of planet Earth is exciting as well.
“We’ll continue to develop space systems, whether they’re lunar modules or parts that are going past that into deep space,” Sneddon said. “We’re a fairly small company as far as being in a more rural type of environment, but it’s nice to know that the things that you’re doing are actually contributing and making a difference in the space program.”
He should feel proud of what his company has accomplished and what it will mean for the future of the industry here. We already have some established aerospace companies located here like West Star Aviation and Jabil Engineering. The more they can succeed and grow, the more companies like these will come here bringing more well-paying jobs to the valley.
There is a barnacle-like effect within the aerospace industry. These companies tend to like to locate near each other. It develops its own ecosystem with engineers wanting to be in contact with the manufacturing and assembly side of the process.
So we’ll be watching the launch with the knowledge that a few pieces on that spacecraft were made right here in Grand Junction. And just like the rocket those parts are on, we think the sky’s the limit for aerospace companies in western Colorado.
Hey SpaceX, are you listening?
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board
