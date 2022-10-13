The race for attorney general is always an important one, but with the negotiations around the Colorado River Compact set to heat up in the next few years, this role is more important than ever. We need someone in our corner who is cut like a diamond on water law.
We are lucky as a state to have a rare legal talent in Democrat Phil Weiser, our current attorney general, on the ballot this November. Weiser is well-versed in the Law of the River. He has the knowledge, gravitas and experience to put Colorado in the driver’s seat when the seven Colorado River basin states renegotiate this incredibly important interstate compact.
The literal future of the Western Slope is on the line when it comes to how Colorado River water is allocated. We feel confident we will be in the best position possible with Weiser as our attorney general.
While water is an extraordinarily important topic, we should also note how successful Weiser has already been as attorney general. His knowledge and expertise span a wide breadth of the law and he has been very aggressive in protecting Colorado consumers. He also miraculously orchestrated a gift to this community from UnitedHealth in the amount $30 million long after the sale of Rocky Mountain Health Plans was closed.
The job of attorney general is a big one. This office is on the front line protecting our rights and our communities and Weiser has done a masterful job.
The Republican in the race, John Kellner, is also impressive. He’s a Marine Corps veteran and a very effective prosecutor.
When it comes to the practical aspect of the job, essentially running a large law office, we think Kellner is well qualified. He’s also incredibly well-versed and passionate about criminal law and public safety. That’s a major concern this year as we’ve seen crime increase and drugs flow into the state. That said, the attorney general’s authority in criminal law is quite limited. They do have a role, but the job itself is much more wide-ranging and requires a wide breadth of legal experience.
As we spoke to Kellner, it is clear he has an important message around reining in crime. We want to see him continue to work on this issue, but we don’t think the attorney general’s office is the place to do it. We love to see him run for the state legislature or another policy-making position in the future.
To us, this position needs someone with a wide range of expertise. Given the importance of water negotiations, we think Weiser is uniquely qualified for attorney general. If you haven’t made up your mind in this race, we strongly encourage you to look at Weiser’s record and consider supporting him in November.
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.