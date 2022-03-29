With the bonanza of federal cash given to communities across the country in the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, some municipalities have opted to fund ridiculous projects like a new sea-side hotel in Florida or to purchase a ski resort in Iowa.
The act was passed to help communities that had been overwhelmed by the problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding was allocated to cities, counties and states to help deal with those problems and recover economically. It wasn’t intended to fund pet projects of local lawmakers.
“Our hospitals were overwhelmed because of the pandemic and somebody now has a hotel somewhere?” Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., said.
We’re glad that we can say, so far at least, that our local elected leaders have used the funds they received responsibly.
The County Commissioners are giving some of their money to the smaller towns in our community to fund needed projects like the medical clinic planned in Palisade. They’re also using it to partially fund the early childhood education center they’re going to build in Clifton.
We think these are valid uses of the money and fit within the guidelines and spirit of the legislation. They’re going to provide a direct benefit to citizens of Mesa County.
The commissioners have not announced how they plan to use the second half of their federal allocation, but given that they have acted responsibly so far we expect they will do so with those funds as well.
The city of Grand Junction has us a little nervous, though.
The city is set to receive around $10.4 million in federal aid money. At its most recent meeting, council member Abe Herman informed City Council the city can take $10 million to replace lost revenue, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
That sea-side hotel being built in Broward County, Florida, is claiming it used its federal money to replace lost revenue, which is allowed, but then is shoveling it into the hotel project.
Herman said the committee that was formed to determine how to spend the federal money elected to take the $10 million revenue replacement, in order to avoid unnecessary red tape. Is it unnecessary though?
As we see from that Florida project, once you claim the money as revenue replacement you can turn around and spend it on anything a city or county wants.
Herman did say he hopes the money can go to help those affected by the pandemic, but no specific projects have been proposed yet. The committee does still want to be part of the process.
Herman’s statements combined with the city’s history of fiscal responsibility makes us believe they will still likely use the money in an appropriate manner, but removing the federal requirements on the money opens the door a crack for misuse.
This money was intended, as Herman said, to help the city and its residents recover from the pandemic. We still think that’s the purpose for which it must be used.
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel editorial board
