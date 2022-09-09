The cancellation of thousands of dollars of individual student debt by the Biden administration has proven to be a divisive program, especially in a community like Grand Junction. We see this plan as being helpful to some students who are in real need, but also arbitrary in its application. It’s likely to cancel debt for students who have an ability to pay and miss others who sacrificed earlier to pay off student debt.
It’s easy to see why many people see this plan as unfair. We certainly see it, at best, as a ham-handed attempt to address a real problem — college education has become too expensive, and the majority of that cost burden has shifted from taxpayers onto the students.
Over the last two decades, the cost of a public university has flipped from two-thirds paid by state taxpayers to today students themselves bearing two-thirds of the cost. We don’t think this was a conscious policy decision to defund higher education, but rather a change gradual enough to go somewhat unnoticed.
This is a real problem for America and Colorado.
In order to compete in the future global economy, we need to have a highly educated workforce and one not already buried under a mountain of debt on day one of their first job. But retroactively canceling debt isn’t a solution to this problem at all.
We think most can agree that the solution is to make college affordable to students of all incomes and from all backgrounds. If we don’t want students burdened with debt, then we have to make it possible again to graduate from college debt-free.
If we’re looking for examples of institutions trying to hold the line on costs, we’d suggest looking at Colorado Mesa University, which has managed to keep its annual tuition and fees the lowest of our state universities. It has also come up with innovative ways, like the MAVworks program, to provide financial aid to students. It has also increased its own institutional support for student financial aid by more than $10 million over the last five years alone.
MAVworks is a university-funded work-study program which allows students to pay for part of their education with a university job. This is combined with federal and state work-study programs that give students an opportunity, as previous generations had, to work their way through their pursuit of higher education.
Ultimately, providing affordable higher education to Colorado students will require more funding, and we think that funding should be targeted to help the students most in need — lower-income and first-generation students.
Again, CMU is a leader among Colorado’s high education institutions in serving those first-generation students who we should prioritize — just under half of incoming freshman and graduating seniors are first-generation college students. We would like to see this state establish a block grant to schools that serve a mission of getting first-generation students on campus.
CMU has done its part. It has held down costs and increased support for its students. It is far better to make sure our students don’t get into debt in the first place, rather than forgive debt on what appears to be an arbitrary basis. This state’s interests are better served by increasing funding for higher education in a targeted way for the students who need it, especially students who want to be the first in their family to attend college.
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board
