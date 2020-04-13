Colorado Latino Forum (CLF) has been actively seeking answers to questions about the Governor’s Council on Economic Stabilization and Growth (CESG), and has sent a formal demand letter that has yet to be answered. We did, in fact, receive a response from the governor’s staff to our series of demand letters in which we clearly delineated the requests made that would lead to the community's needs for full transparency.
CLF believes that transparency is foundational to democracy, and trust and genuine engagement between legislators and the public at large is pivotal, especially during a pandemic.
We seek a full, comprehensive response by the Governor’s Office to each request listed rather than half-hearted responses via a spokesperson to the media. In a statement to the media, it was stated that findings would be shared with us. We do seek clear information, but we the public seek to be involved in the creation of the findings from the CESG. However, the response we received was mild and largely ignores the requests per our demand letter. We seek transparent information of the council process that includes:
- The full slate of committees and its members.
- Public meetings via videoconferencing and recordings.
- Postings of agendas and meeting minutes.
- Public record postings.
- Information on how housing issues and needs will be met in this process.
- Information on how immigration issues and needs will be met in this process, including undocumented workers’ rights.
- Climate emergency response and HB19-1261.
- How the public/community will participate in the vetting of any findings and/or policy recommendations from this process.
While we appreciate the mention of the Latino community by Gov. Polis and our involvement in the process, our demand letter comes from the heart and soul of all Coloradans, and our preference for observable transparency.
In this technological age, it is clear that our state government has the capacity to livestream meetings, record the videos, share the notes and post the videos. Many voters placed faith in then-candidate Polis when heading to the voting booth because some touted him as not a typical politician, but rather as a candidate who would make special efforts toward transparency. If we do not see transparency and accountability from the governor’s CESG, we will move toward requesting the information via the Colorado Open Records Act. This information can easily be provided, in good faith, by following through with our requests to have the whole process, beginning to end, fully transparent via videoconferencing technology.
Conflict avoidance as a form of deliberate one-way communication makes for an unhealthy relationship with constituents.
The Governor’s Office seems to be avoiding conflict with its constituents by not referencing or speaking to the basic issues and needs at hand during a global crisis negatively affecting millions, especially vulnerable communities in Colorado. In the list of committees under the CESG, there is no statement or near mention of housing. Where will the issue of housing be addressed? Advocates and people across this state are crying out for cancellation and relief and we don't even know which council committee to go to. Which committee and its members do we direct our questions and concerns to? It was stated that hundreds have volunteered for these committees. A healthier way to communicate and be transparent with constituents would be to publicly provide a list of committee members. If it changes, then share it again. Genuine transparency with clear, concise information with the public makes for an environment of trust and relief of fear and anxiety.
We also believe that the importance of the HB19-1261 legislation was minimized in the initial media coverage. HB19-1261 is Colorado’s climate road map and should be at the forefront of everyone’s minds. If this global pandemic has done anything for society as a whole, it has enlightened many to the realization of environmental injustices. If the decisions made by these committees do not have just transition and resiliency centered in the recovery, then it is all for nothing. We will just be preparing for cascading recoveries that will not get easier, but rather create greater harm and difficulty to bear. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Encan get all committee members of the council up to speed on the HB19-1261 mandate and goals quickly. It helps us all and future generations by centering on this now.
The immigrant & DACA community, especially undocumented workers, were also not addressed in the Governor’s Office response to CLF’s demand letter. Many in the immigrant community are working families in the construction trades, small-business owners, education services, health care, manufacturing and more. The great contribution by immigrants to the Colorado economy will be felt when they go missing due to illness and/or a lack of care by the state government.
If the Governor’s Office does not have a vision for the immigrant community at large, CLF and many other organizations will gladly support efforts and policy efforts here.
Colorado Latino Forum demands that the community be at the table and that transparency is non-negotiable.
Ean Thomas Tafoya and Xochitl Gaytan are co-chairs of the Board of the Colorado Latino Forum.
