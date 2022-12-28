FILE - Migrants from Venezuela prepare for relocation to a refugee shelter in Matamoros, Mexico, Dec. 23, 2022. The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on people seeking asylum in place indefinitely, dashing hopes of immigration advocates who had been anticipating their end this week. The restrictions, often referred to as Title 42, were put in place under then-President Donald Trump at the beginning of the pandemic to curb the spread of COVID-19.