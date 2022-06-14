Since 1949, May has been recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month. In the past 73 years, there have been some significant changes in the field, including the refining of a variety of evidence-based practices, the development of more effective psychotropic medications, and decreases in stigma associated with receiving behavioral health services.
It is an ideal time for those of us who are fortunate enough to practice in the field of psychology to reflect upon ways to continue to enhance the quality of care and scope of services that we provide to our clients. Paramount in this pursuit of therapeutic advancement and clinical excellence is improving access to much-needed therapy and medication-management services throughout the state of Colorado.
Colorado is in a serious mental health crisis, with a high prevalence of mental health issues and poor access to care. Colorado also is facing a significant shortage of mental health professionals statewide. The national average ratio of psychiatrists is 8.9 practitioners per 100,000 population, with Colorado’s ratio falling lower than the national average.
Nationally, Colorado ranks third for the lowest access to mental health services. Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for someone contending with a mental health crisis to be told that they can be seen by a therapist or medication management provider in four, six or even eight weeks. Diminished access to care results in individuals becoming exasperated and giving up on receiving the support that they desperately need. This delay can potentiate symptom severity, increase suicidal ideation, promote a sense of powerlessness and reiterate the perception that nothing can be done to ameliorate the severity of their emotional distress.
This is where prescriptive psychology (RxP) can serve as a marked benefit to clients in need of behavioral health services. The capacity for simultaneous provision of traditional psychotherapy and/or medication management allows for faster access to needed care and the opportunity for previously prescribed medication to be refilled in a timely manner. RxP also cultivates the opportunity to “de-prescribe” if warranted. We have seen numerous instances where an individual is discharged from an acute crisis setting, while prescribed multiple psychotropic medications. RxP provides not only for the opportunity to prescribe, but also for the prospect to potentially lessen the complications associated with poly-pharmacy, by de-prescribing, if appropriate.
We urge lawmakers to consider this issue and pursue legislation to allow psychologists with additional education and training to prescribe in narrow circumstances. This will increase access to Coloradans in need of behavioral health services and help with improved symptom resolution by faster access to conjoint psycho-therapeutic and medication-management services.
Brian Seavey, Psy.D, is a board certified licensed clinical psychologist who has worked with active-duty soldiers and veterans through the past 15 years. He currently serves as a supervisor and prescribing psychologist at an embedded behavioral health clinic within the Department of the Army. He completed his post-doctoral master's degree in clinical psychopharmacology through Fairleigh Dickinson University in 2012.
Jin Lee Psy.D., MSCP, BCB, PSYPACT, is a licensed clinical psychologist and the chair of the Colorado Prescriptive Authority Initiative Task Force (CO RxP). She specializes in working with children and adolescents who suffer from chronic illness, such as chronic pain and functional neurological disorders. She completed her post-doctoral master's degree in clinical psychopharmacology through Fairleigh Dickinson University in 2019.
