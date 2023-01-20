As we transition away from carbon energy toward cleaner sources of power ,the communities that relied on the jobs from the carbon-based economy are going to face serious challenges. We’re seeing that play out in our own backyard with Craig, which will have its coal mines and power plant closed by 2030. We think both the state and federal government owe towns like Craig a hand as they transition to a new, uncertain future.
This really is an existential crisis for Craig. It will lose hundreds of good-paying jobs and millions of dollars in local tax revenue.
More than 250 people worked at the plant when the closure plans were announced in 2020, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb. The Colowyo Mine employed 219 at the time the shutdown plans were announced.
The power plant also is supplied by the nearby Trapper Mine, which is owned by multiple utilities. It employed about 185 people at the time that Tri-State announced the shutdown plans in 2020.
Losing more than 650 jobs in a town of around 9,000 people will have a major impact, especially considering that these jobs paid higher than what is typical of Moffat County. These employees have paid taxes, shopped at local stores and had kids in school. Those jobs are already leaving.
The impact to local taxes, just from the plant and mines, will be huge. Tri-State alone accounted for nearly a quarter of the county’s 2022 assessed valuation, with a tax obligation for the year of nearly $7 million, according to county assessor data. The power plant and coal operations account for more than half of the property tax income coming into the county, so the county will have to change. That may mean cutting services people rely on.
Several leaders in the area are talking up recreation as an industry that could help Craig and Moffat County weather the storm. We think recreation is great and diversifying your economy is a smart idea, but it cannot replace the coal jobs that are leaving.
Better recreation options can help attract new businesses for sure. Workers want to live somewhere with things to do, but few towns can survive with an economy just based around the outdoors. That’s why we’d like the state of Colorado and the federal government, along with potential new partners like Con Edison, to seriously look at repurposing the power plant site for a next generation modular nuclear power plant.
Advanced Small Modular Reactors have a lot of advantages over the types of nuclear power plants we’re all used to. They’re smaller, cheaper and much much safer. We’re going to dive into the details on these systems in a future editorial.
Craig also has advantages as a location for a nuclear power plant. It has all the transmission infrastructure already there, which is a big cost savings. It also has an experienced work force that could use their existing skills to generate reliable base-load nuclear power, rather than power from coal.
We understand the state made a commitment to transitioning to cleaner energy, but replacing that energy and supporting the towns impacted by this process has to be part of that transition. We’re glad that the state created its Office of Just Transition, but its not enough. More needs to be done.
Without a real replacement for the jobs from the coal industry, we think Craig will have a very difficult time transitioning its economy in another direction. Let’s get serious and switch from the energy of the past to the power of the future.
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board
Read the original article here.
