I ran into a former student of mine last week at lunch. I taught his high school English classes — both the one for his grade (12th) and the one he needed to pass to graduate (freshman English). I taught for about 15 years in a handful of rural districts, the last one in my current hometown of Wiggins. When I say rural, I taught at a high school for several years that graduated a class of one last year.
If you are looking for someone who understands Greek mythology, can quote the Bard, or with the ability to diagram sentences, I’m not your girl. In the classroom, I was always drawn to the ornery ones who needed encouragement and the occasional kick. Raudel was no exception.
If you’re assuming a kid old enough to drive and vote who is stuck taking freshman English doesn’t necessarily enjoy the classroom, you’re correct in your assumptions in this instance anyway.
I also didn’t enjoy the classroom as a kid, and distinctly remember snort-laughing at the late Mrs. Fran Henry when she told me I should be a writer or a teacher. That was not a wise move, and it appears Mrs. Henry, who was a fixture on the second floor of Douglas County High School in the 1980s and 90s, had the last laugh.
Raudel and I rode the struggle bus together through "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "A Streetcar Named Desire." We talked our way through MLA style, and I used welding and trucking examples for as many vocabulary words as humanly possible. “I had to assuage the mechanic’s annoyance when he saw that I had, again, blown the turbo in the Peterbilt and it needed to be repaired.”
He and his dad were eating lunch in Brush Wednesday. We had, oddly enough, dropped the Peterbilt at the shop to have the brakes worked on before silage harvest begins. He stopped and visited with us. He’s in his early 20s now and while his classmates — he graduated with room to spare — may be wrapping up an undergraduate degree or working in their first year in an office somewhere, Raudel is trucking.
He owns his own trucking company and contracts with local dairies to haul compost to farmers. He employs several drivers who are working in this state and others. He’s making on-time payments on several trucks and trailers that each carry payments that are similar in size to the average mortgage in a cul de sac.
He’s keeping on top of all the required Department of Transportation paperwork and staying ahead of the $5 diesel fuel the trucks are burning. He’s following the rules of the road and contributing to the local economy, the agriculture industry, and the people who depend upon him.
While President Joe Biden is forgiving student loans, we’ve lost sight of kids like Raudel and the value they bring to their communities.
When the FFA (previously an abbreviation for Future Farmers of America but is now a stand-alone acronym) needs a sponsor, they’ll call Raudel and he’ll write a check. Guys like Raudel were in the stands at the county fair’s junior livestock sale purchasing kids’ livestock projects. The Raudels of the world are the ones who opt not for a trip to a chain store in a bigger town but purchase oil filters and welding rods and tires and fuel and groceries at locally owned stores.
The world benefits from those who — like me — sought out higher education. But the world grinds to a halt without skilled tradespeople — welders and plumbers and truckers and linemen and ranchers and electricians and heavy equipment operators and laborers of all stripes.
If we’re not offering agriculture classes and industrial arts classes and home economics classes, we’re failing the Raudels and the kids like him who find value in balancing a checkbook over solving for "x." Never should we prioritize the kids choosing the college path over the skills path. And never should we count on Raudel and kids like him to foot the bill while we give a free roll to student-loan debts. Forgiving this student loan debt doesn’t create jobs and it doesn’t solve the larger problem of the investment versus the return on higher education.
When we asked for our check, the waitress told us it was paid, and she was to tell me it was courtesy of a kid who appreciates me getting him through high school. We shook his hand and his dad’s hand and offered him some trucking work on the spot. A rancher friend of mine, upon hearing this story, told me, “kid, that’s called paying off your student debt.”
Rachel Gabel writes about agriculture and rural issues. She is assistant editor of The Fence Post Magazine, the region’s preeminent agriculture publication. Gabel is a daughter of the state’s oil and gas industry and a member of one of the state’s 12,000 cattle-raising families, and she has authored children’s books used in hundreds of classrooms to teach students about agriculture.
