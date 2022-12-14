As I sat with my family contemplating all the things I was thankful for at Thanksgiving dinner, despite the record high inflation and looming recession worries during the last year, things didn’t feel so bad. And I’m not alone in that feeling as consumer optimism was high this past week. U.S. shoppers are still expecting to increase their spending this holiday season. Online shoppers already spent a record amount on Thanksgiving sales this year, increasing spending 2.9% year-over-year.
With consumer spending and the labor market still strong — in October Colorado’s population-adjusted employment recovered to its pre-pandemic level for the first time — and the holiday lights aglow, it feels pretty good to be optimistic.
Now, the optimistic feeling belies the actual outlook as most economists and Fed watchers still forecast a recession in the next year. The Federal Reserve is expected to try to tame recession by additional rate hikes, and global factors also continue to destabilize the marketplace and create uncertainty for businesses and consumers. But as someone who watches the Fed watchers, the 2023 outlook isn’t feeling as bleak as it had at various points in the year.
As Coloradans regain a sense of normalcy missing in our daily lives since the start of the pandemic, don’t breathe a sigh of relief just yet; challenges still lie ahead.
In the new Common Sense Institute (CSI) Free Enterprise Report, we look ahead at the challenges and opportunities that will face our state in the coming year. On the whole, Colorado’s key policy areas measured by economic vitality and individual opportunity continue to make Colorado an attractive place to live, work and start a business. However, in areas like education, housing, energy and crime, there is room for significant improvement.
Where is Colorado headed? It’s hard to say. Much will depend on choices of policy makers and how businesses will adapt to upcoming regulatory changes like paid family and medical leave, minimum-wage increases and shortages in affordable child care. Pending requirements for reformulated gas will affect all Coloradans. And policy changes adopted years prior are going into effect in 2023, the largest change being the Colorado Option, the health insurance law passed in 2021. Based on recent CSI research, because the new law includes price controls, and because medical costs are increasing at much higher rates than inflation, health care providers will face increasing pressure to either cut costs by reducing access and quality of care or pass costs to the remaining private insurance market through higher prices. Some carriers are already leaving the Colorado market even before the law goes into effect.
On a more positive note, the state budget has had a strong recovery and billions in federal relief funds have allowed Colorado to repay a $1 billion loan from the federal government for its unemployment insurance program and resolve a missed PERA payment of $225 million. Most Coloradans who lost their jobs during the pandemic have returned to work, and the governor’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposal included a record-high general fund reserve that will put the state in a good position to weather an economic downturn.
Navigating uncertain times takes resolve and a clear vision. Colorado’s lawmakers generally agree on the ultimate goals for the state — a vibrant economy that works for everyone, a strong education system and an affordable place to raise a family — but the more difficult question is how to get there and how to radically prioritize state investments during a national economic downturn with the highest return on investment.
Luckily, we have a playbook we can turn to. The tried-and true principles of the free enterprise system, even in times of crisis, remain the single best means of allowing the creativity and ingenuity of the Colorado economy to meet the needs of the state. The record of history is clear: a decentralized economic system, free of cumbersome oversight and regulation, will consistently deliver bigger paychecks, better services, drive innovation and improve overall outcomes for the individuals, families and communities throughout our state.
As a single mom trying to make the holidays magical, I need to do more with less, and it’s an apt analogy for our state leaders who will be faced with competing, and often pressing, priorities. As state leaders look to navigate the challenges which lie ahead, including prioritizing Colorado’s water systems, transportation infrastructure, decreasing crime and addressing a housing and workforce shortage, they also must do more with less. An embrace of free enterprise principles will guide policymakers in their quest to bring Colorado to its full potential, even in challenging economic times.
Evelyn Lim is the Common Sense Institute 2022 Mike A. Leprino fellow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.