Andrew Kloster, former Trump White House attorney, recently answered, “Why doesn’t this government work?” with, “[M]aybe it does work and it’s just not supposed to work for you?”
The question is an obvious one deep into the third year of Joe Biden’s presidency. Led by a man whose ignorance, ineptitude, and injurious character flaws became infamous over his nearly 50 years in Washington, but that have worsened with age, his administration is chock-full with affirmative action hires, starting with his vice president, who are zealots, amateurs, or bunglers. Not surprisingly, what they are doing is not working; the nation is in its worst shape in decades, perhaps ever. Are there those, however, for whom Biden’s government works?
It certainly does not work for big city mayors. After years of dancing a jig whenever their claims of “sanctuary city” status barred federal immigration officials from enforcing the law, deporting felons illegally in the country, and protecting U.S. citizens from crimes, assaults, and even death — mayors now decry the 7 million illegal aliens who have streamed across Biden’s open border and poured into their cities. Given the horror show that their presence in New York City has caused — to the hotels in which they are housed, the streets onto which they have overflowed, and the city services they have overwhelmed — Mayor Eric Adams has been the most outspoken and hence hypocritical. At least he speaks for those who elected him. Why, even Lady Gaga’s father is outraged at the impact of the hordes of illegal immigrants near his Upper West Side home and restaurant.
Meanwhile, across the East River, Biden’s government is not working for ordinary New Yorkers in Queens, where thousands protested Mayor Adam’s plan to house 1,000 single, military-age, male migrants in a tent city there. Their signs, “No Tent City" and "Americans Over Migrants," echo national concerns because every state is a border state. Even Denver, Colorado, 650 miles from Mexico, is at its “breaking point” because of the “illegal immigration crisis” for which it blames Biden’s government.
Immigration is not the only political issue vexing Americans. Biden and the Democrats' three-year war on police, beginning with their support for Black Lives Matter, ANTIFA, and the "defund the police" agenda in 2020, decimated urban police forces, destroyed the willingness or ability of officers to enforce the law, and turned our big cities into lawless hellscapes. Even in the Mile-High City, rampant crime has sullied Denver’s national reputation. Not surprisingly, those who suffer most from crime are those who cannot escape it. They suffer, too, when raging crime forces closures of neighborhood sources of food, medicine and essential supplies.
Biden’s economy is not working for most Americans. Oldsters have seen their retirement savings erode, as out-of-control spending has driven up the cost of living, and, for those still working, wages have failed to keep up. Thanks to Biden, home ownership is now out of reach for millennials. Biden’s war on fossil fuels, especially abundant for American energy, has driven up the cost of energy, made its availability less reliable, and undermined our standing in the world.
Meanwhile, with winter approaching, Biden forces millions of American to choose between food and fuel. Most cruelly, he has done this to American Indians and tribes while denying them the ability to develop their own rich supplies of coal, oil and gas.
If there were a place where Biden’s government should work, it would be Hawaii, which gave barely a third of its popular vote to Trump in 2020 and last elected a Republican senator in 1970. Nonetheless, when a Maui wildfire resulted in the worst loss of life to wildfire in American history, in part due to cockamamie green-energy policies, Biden had “No comment.” On his belated arrival there, his ham-handed attempt at empathy, using the automobile accident that claimed his first wife and the kitchen fire that nearly totaled his “67 corvette,” made many locals wish they had suffered the fate of the residents of East Palestine, Ohio — no Biden visit at all.
On reflection, I do not think Biden’s government works, other than for those with financial interests in the war in Ukraine, green energy fanatics, or, in words of song, those who “just wanna have total control / Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do.”
William Perry Pendley is a Wyoming attorney and Colorado-based, public-interest lawyer who has practiced for three decades with victories before the Supreme Court of the United States. He served in the Reagan administration and led the Bureau of Land Management for President Trump.
