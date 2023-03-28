The first time my nephew experienced the justice system as a young kid determined how the rest of his life would play out. There isn’t a day I don’t think about him. What could he have accomplished, where would he have gone to college, how would he be contributing to society, and most importantly, how could we have changed his trajectory? These questions haunt me. My nephew was failed at home, failed by his community, and failed by the justice system. He was set up to fail from the beginning and, as research could have predicted, has succumbed to living in and out of the criminal system.
I am a prime sponsor of HB23-1249, a bill that will prevent crime and support victims by ending the prosecution and detention of kids aged 10 to 12. I didn’t come to the decision to sponsor this bill overnight. This experience with my nephew, time serving my community as a law enforcement officer, and my conservative values have led me to believe this is the approach Colorado must take if we are serious about curbing crime.
I agree we have a public safety problem. We need to do something drastic. What we're doing now is not working. Young kids exposed to the juvenile justice system have high rates of re-offending. I’ve personally witnessed this as a law enforcement officer. Once a kid gets wrapped up in the system, they are in and out of the revolving door of criminality. In fact, young kids are 11 times more likely to be arrested by the age of 20 if they have contact with the justice system. A staggering two-thirds of kids who go through the justice system recidivate within three years. These statistics are alarming.
The status quo gives kids an education in crime instead of an education in becoming successful, hardworking men and women. I came to Denver to get things done to protect our families, hold people accountable, and make our communities safer. I’ve seen the positive impact of engaging with troubled youth early and how it prevents criminal behavior. That is how we accomplish what I set out to do.
This bill does so much more than protect kids from the negative outcomes of our justice system. It builds a real system of responsibility and accountability where kids and their families can receive evidence-based interventions that keep them away from a life of crime. First, the bill removes the justice system as the only entity that can get kids into services like anger management, community service, trauma counseling and substance-use treatment. Law enforcement is currently required to arrest a kid just to hope they get these interventions. Now, Collaborative Management Programs (CMP), which have extremely high success rates at keeping kids out of trouble, will create individualized responsibility and accountability plans to get the kid back on track.
Second, it utilizes the professional expertise of the adults who actually work with kids. Now, law enforcement, schools and mandatory reporters can identify problematic behavior and get them into resources. By expanding who can refer kids, we are ensuring no one falls through the cracks — an improvement from the status quo.
Third, we are improving the system and quality of support for victims. Victims will now have full access to the resources and services offered by the CMP. It removes the burden of needing a police report to apply for victim compensation and support. Victims would simply need an initial report that can be done by any referring agency, like law enforcement, schools, or therapists. It also maintains important elements of the Victims Rights Act, including the rights for victims to be notified throughout the process and provide input on the recommended services for kid offenders.
Finally, it includes clear guidelines to mandate participation if a kid or family isn’t meaningfully engaging in the plan developed by the CMP. It secures the ability for the state to take jurisdiction by court order, including out-of-home and rehabilitative placements. That is the most severe punishment short of commitment.
In the past decade, four kids in this age group were jailed. That means every other kid that committed a crime was returned to the community. Would you rather have that kid returned after going through a system that makes them more likely to re-offend? I believe it is safer if they return with the help they need to become a contributing member of their community.
Colorado cannot continue to create criminals by sending kids through the justice system. This bill is about preserving families, keeping crime off our streets, and holding kids accountable in a way that ensures they become successful, moral adults. My nephew needed this bill years ago. But passing it now can help your children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews not end up like him.
Ryan Armagost, a Republican from Berthoud, is a former law enforcement officer. He represents District 64 in the Colorado House of Representatives.
