Everyone knows that Colorado is becoming less and less affordable. Politicians have given a lot of lip service to “saving people money” — but, so far, there’s been little action.
While families are struggling, and inflation is at a 40-year high, state government has more money than ever. In fact, our state budget has gone from $29 billion to $40 billion in just four years. And for some politicians at the Capitol, this 38% increase is still not enough. They also want to keep and spend our TABOR tax refunds.
Last August, Colorado conservatives released their “Commitment to Colorado” policy agenda, which focused on affordability, public safety and education. When this year’s session began, conservative legislators announced a 44-bill package that would help address these important issues. Unfortunately, liberal legislators are already killing many of these common-sense bills.
While most elected officials are claiming they want to “save people money,” the easiest way to know for sure is by asking where they stand on the following three big tax issues:
The gas tax: Just last year, the General Assembly and Gov. Jared Polis passed a massive tax/fee increase for transportation. Senate Bill 260 increased the gas tax, increased fees on ridesharing and deliveries, and raised the TABOR cap. This $5.4 billion tax hike was all done without voter approval (which we will be suing about very soon).
Fast forward seven months, and Governor Polis has already called for delaying the gas tax increase until after the November election. Instead of this election-motivated delay, legislators should completely repeal the bill. If raising taxes and fees is a bad idea this year, it’s a bad idea next year too. Between existing revenue and new federal funds, the State has more than enough money to fix our roads without a massive tax increase.
Income taxes: A ballot measure to cut the state income tax from 4.55% to 4.40% has already qualified for the November ballot. However, an identical bill has been introduced in the legislature — which, if passed, would save everyone a lot of time and effort.
This modest income tax cut would keep more money in the pockets of hard-working Coloradans. It would not only provide much needed economic relief for Colorado families, but it would also help our state’s small businesses. If we want to attract more good companies and jobs to Colorado, the best way to do it is by keeping taxes low. States across the country are cutting income taxes – and we should too.
Property taxes: A recent study by Colorado Concern found that “…increased valuations will result in an increase in property taxes of greater than 20% for the average property owner beginning in 2022."
As home values continue to skyrocket, property taxes will continue to go up with them. This will put a tremendous amount of pressure on all Coloradans — but especially seniors and families on fixed incomes.
Unfortunately, a bill to expand the popular Homestead Property Tax Exemption for seniors and disabled veterans from $200,000 to $400,000 was recently killed by liberal legislators because it would mean less revenue for government.
We certainly need to make sure our seniors and disabled veterans can stay in their homes, but we also need solutions that will help all Coloradans. Property taxes are important because they fund local services. But there has to be a balance between what taxpayers need and what local governments need. Given this, we should simply limit how much property taxes can increase each year.
Affordability will be talked about a lot this year. And while taxes are only a part of the broader discussion, they are an important one. Don’t just listen to what politicians say during election years. Watch how they vote.
Michael Fields is the president of the Advance Colorado Institute.
