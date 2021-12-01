It is clear, after the last two years of teaching both in-person and virtually, that education will forever include the use of technology. We’ve all managed an incredible level of uncertainty this past year-and-a-half. And with cases spiking and guidance around classroom protocols continuing to fluctuate, communities face no shortage of challenges today despite the promising vaccine rollout.
Both teachers and students had a "crash course" in the use of tech during the pandemic shut down. With such an investment of time and energy by teachers, students and parents working with, and mastering, new ways of teaching, learning and interacting with tech, we mustn't abandon that now that we are back in-person. In the face of this uncertainty, we’ve all shared a renewed appreciation for the role that technology plays in our lives — particularly for educators like me, who have relied tremendously on digital platforms and services to stay connected with students, manage lesson plans, and maintain a high standard of education for my students.
While views on virtual learning understandably differ, we can all agree that were it not for technology, no level of learning would have been able to take place this past year. Integration of technology with education is here to stay. Our efforts should be focused on getting the tech devices students need as well as continuing to invest in better infrastructure to support learning at every level.
This recognition and appreciation for technology is something that I’m hoping our political leaders can adopt, too. Congress has a lot on their plate today, as do elected officials at all levels of our government. But it’s been difficult to turn on the news without seeing some lawmakers touting policies aimed right at the companies who provide critical virtual learning and other digital services. I hope that we can all come together to focus on recovery and maintaining the highest possible standard of education for our kids – with the continued help of technology on both fronts.
Ann Byrd
Fifth-grade teacher
Highlands Ranch
