As the news from Texas gets worse and worse about patients being denied their Constitutional right to abortion, I think it’s time we in Colorado took action on our own.
I am almost 29 years old and in a committed relationship of over eight years, and always assumed that by this point in my life, I’d want to start a family. But with thousands of dollars in student loans, rising rent costs, and an impending climate crisis, I am uncertain if having children is the responsible thing to do.
Older generations do not bear the same burdens, and if they do, will bear them for far less time. They should not be making decisions that limit my ability to choose if, when, and how to have a family — but that is exactly what is happening in surrounding states and the Supreme Court.
There’s nothing in Colorado state law that protects my right to choose abortion. The Supreme Court could effectively overturn Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, we need to ensure that the right to make decisions about abortion remain with us as individuals, not with out-of-touch politicians.
I hope our state takes a serious look at acting to protect abortion rights before it’s too late.
Sarah Korn
Assistant Director of Development
Cobalt Advocates
Denver
