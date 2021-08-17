As an educator and a school board member, I hold conflicting views on this issue. I am not a fan of masks or the thought of forcing a vaccine that the CDC has yet to affix their stamp of approval. However from a school board member's point of view, we are bound by what the state and local health department mandates. If they say mask up and we do not comply, we are setting our district up for a massive lawsuit should, heaven forbid, a death occur to one of our students via COVID and it is linked back to an infection while at school.
Please understand your school boards are only doing what they feel is right and necessary for the good and safety of your children and the school district.
Chris Tuma
Vice president, Board of Education
Crowley County School District RE-1J
Ordway
