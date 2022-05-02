Gov. Jared Polis announced last week that Colorado income taxpayers will receive a $400 cash “dividend” this summer, moving up the payout from the original 2023 timeframe. The commonly-known definition of a dividend is a sum of money paid regularly (typically quarterly) by a company to its shareholders out of its profits (or reserves). Our governor’s definition of a dividend is money forcefully taken from us in taxes and sanctimoniously given back to us in small measure in the form of a paltry (one-time) payout, supposedly to get us through inflation — which has resulted from bad Democrat economic policies — but is essentially a Hail Mary for Democrat midterm votes.
The amount of this "dividend," $400, is a fraction of a percent of the income taxes I pay to the state and federal government each year (in addition to sales taxes for basic necessities, property taxes and taxes on less than 1% interest on savings, not to mention other hidden taxes), and barely gets my little Hyundai nine fill-ups at the gas pump. And the payout will inevitably result in more government debt requiring more of your and my tax dollars to pay for it. That’s one heck of a “dividend!" You have to give it to the Democrats, they are masters at wordsmithing.
Paula Linhares
Colorado Springs
