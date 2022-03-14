State Rep. Marc Catlin from the Western Slope is sponsoring HB1151, providing grants for replacement of irrigated turf. This is another important tool to assist homeowners in water conservation.
As a mother, grandmother and rancher, fear of major water shortages now appear a probability. It is not IF water shortages will devastate communities and states, but WHEN the water shortages will devastate our Colorado communities and state.
As a realtor and former legislator, I believe Rep. Catlin's legislation provides homeowners with the option to replace water-reliant turf with water-saving landscaping. This will not only save our most precious of all resources, it may increase the value of homeowners’ property.
Property owners struggling to pay rising water bills that do not have funds or equity in their home to afford a water-wise solution for their property, may now get some needed help with HB1151.
I am thankful for Rep. Catlin's leadership in water conservation and look forward to cooperation between parties, chambers and the Governor's Office.
Cheering Rep. Catlin on from eastern El Paso County!
Marsha Looper
Calhan
