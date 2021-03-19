For those of us on a fixed income, one of our worst fears is an emergency that occurs — whether something happens to our health, a major issue in the house, or other unexpected issues. So, you can imagine how reluctant I was to even be transferred to the ER by ambulance somewhat recently when I got sick. When I received the medical bill from the ER, I held my breath, since there were x-rays and many other tests. And to my immense surprise, my share of the bill was only $50 — all because of my Medicare Advantage plan. And my share for the ambulance was my co-pay of $50.
My plan keeps my health care costs low, covering out of pocket expenses and ensuring low deductibles and copays. It gives me comfort to know that I won’t be saddled with a high medical bill that would be a struggle to pay. I am lucky that I have good health, but that can turn on a dime.
This is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic because, like many seniors, I’m more susceptible to COVID-19 and to its long-term effects. Thankfully, my Medicare Advantage plan has provided me with peace of mind by eliminating cost-sharing for testing, vaccinations, and treatments related to the virus. That means no copays, coinsurance, or deductibles for COVID-19. Our lawmakers should recognize that Medicare has protected seniors and they must protect and strengthen the program in Washington.
Nita Lynch
Denver
