With the lemming-like drive of mostly "blue state" officials to inflict an all-mail-ballot-for-president regimen on our country, should we not be asking the following serious questions?
What would happen to election results, if there was a postal workers strike?
What would happen if rolling power blackouts (as we are now seeing in California) shut down a regional postal sorting center?
What if organized protest mobs shut down postal sorting centers, or vote-counting facilities, in key states?
How much chaos might ensue if, due to planned disruptions, a presidential winner cannot be determined for a prolonged period of time?
Aren't these possibilities serious reasons enough to, wherever possible, preserve those current decentralized voting systems, as envisioned by our founding fathers?
Russell W. Haas
Golden
