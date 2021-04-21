Re: "Homelessness in Denver is out of control," April 19.
The author of this article is spot on except for the fact that the leadership of Denver is clueless and blind to the actual problem. I have worked for seven years to confront the actual issues such as rehabilitation, support, and rampant drug use. The city feels that just changing their location will suffice.
Mayor Hancock and the City Council are inept at best and are only contributing to the problems. Their leadership is deplorable as they just show enough interest to make it look like they care. The police are powerless to act as their leader is deficient in all areas. Remove them and you might see change.
Dan Hamilton
Denver
