Re: “Saudi Arabia presents fresh opportunities,” Dec. 8.
How is it that the murder and butchery of fellow journalist Jamal Khashoggi slipped the attention of Colorado Politics columnist Jimmy Sengenberger in his puff-piece column, which claimed that there has been real progress on human rights by the otherwise unabatedly brutal Saudi Arabian monarchy?
Might he have missed the preferential treatment(s) now given to some of those convicted in Khashoggi's demise?
How too, could Jimmy have continued to omit the five years of almost daily bombings and widespread havoc wrought by the American-equipped Saudi Air Force on both civilian and military targets in Yemen?
Why didn't he mention the Saudis’ brutal religious persecutions of non-Muslims internally and the execution of indigenous youths for supposed computer-based ill-thought comments?
Shouldn't he also have considered the Saudi royalty's actual role in financing the 9/11 attacks, before putting his pen to paper?
Russell W Haas
Golden
Send us your feedback: Click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.