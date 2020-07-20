One of John Locke’s principles of a legitimate government is that political power must be exercised by known, permanent laws. That seems to be missing today. Instead of known permanent laws, we see laws changing in the heat of the moment as a result of capitulation to mob rule. Indeed we are seeing lawlessness gone wild. T
he answer to this is not to overthrow our government, “to abolish it, and to institute new government.” The answer is to consider root causes. And here is where I agree with what Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn said concerning the Russian Revolution that destroyed some 60 million people: "Men have forgotten God; that's why all this has happened."
I believe it is worse today, for we have not only forgotten God, we have deliberately abandoned God and have forbidden the mention of His name in public conversation. It’s time to invite God back into the public conversation, and return to founding principles.
Pat Francomano
Colorado Springs
