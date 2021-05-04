You have made it appear that all of Adams County agrees with Eva Henry's opinion ("Building a coalition to take climate action," April 30). I, for one of many, am not in agreement with her statements.
I find climate change has been happening since the beginning of the earth, and little that we do will change what is happening. So, at the least, I am offended and disappointed that you would publish a piece that would paint Adams County as totally behind Eva Henry and her agenda on climate change.
Eva Henry does not speak for all of us in Adams County.
Mark Kaiser
Westminster
Send us your feedback: Click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.