Regarding Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg's commentary, "COVID curbs on high school sports defy logic," Feb. 9:
I so totally agree. I have a granddaughter who plays basketball at the high school level in a rural district. She struggles with the mask mandate; she gets headaches and loses her breath going down the court.
I think a rural sports athletic association is an amazing idea. As parents and grandparents, we have to start the push-back at the district level. Thank you for the great article. Lets work to get this to work for rural Colorado.
Patricia Lang
Olathe
