Doesn't last week's action of Gov. Polis, in coming down with full fury on the proprietors of the Castle Rock coffee shop, remind one of another "Fury" in "Alice in Wonderland"?
Didn't that "cunning old Fury" state: "I'll be the judge, and I'll be the jury, I'll try the whole cause, and condemn you to death"?
While not condemned to actual death, shouldn't a couple, who are about to lose their entire livelihood due to our governor's rage be entitled to a trial before a jury of their peers — a jury which might have other thoughts?
Shouldn't they have at least been issued a "cease and desist" order first?
Meanwhile who will speak to protect hardworking Coloradans from Polis and that host of unleashed wannabe commissars, who are wreaking their unchecked regulatory havoc in every nook and cranny of our state?
Russell W. Haas
Golden
