Was the recent Texas "deep freeze" unique?
If you answer yes, have you forgotten the far worse "Alaska Blaster" of February 1989, or that of 1949?
Isn't it the greatest tragedy of all, that the pusillanimous Texas Gov. Abbott did not rise to use his authority to nullify the so-called "green" (let them freeze in the dark) directives of the Biden administration's Department of Energy?
Why didn't he order the still-existing fossil-fueled plants to fire-up, and damn the consequences?
How much "green energy" idiocy can the American people bear?
Russell W Haas
Golden
