Colorado Voters for Animals and Colorado Animal Protectors held their third annual Laws for Paws Fundraiser and Awards Ceremony Saturday at the Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale. Honored this year were Sen. Jessie Danielson, Sen. Tammy Story, Rep. Julie McCluskie and Rep. Perry Will for their work in passing SB22-151, the Safe Crossings For Colorado Wildlife And Motorists Act.
The new law appropriates money to construct additional wildlife crossings and corridors. Although numbers vary from year to year, CDOT says there are approximately 4,000 collisions reported annually, resulting in an estimated 350 human injuries, and killing thousands of animals. It is estimated these accidents cost more than $75 million in property damage, medical expenses and other costs.
More than 30 crossings or underpasses have been completed in Colorado thus far, and trail cameras show the crossing are being used not only by large animals, but by raccoons, fox, coyotes and even beavers. As an indicator of success, overpasses built along Highway 9 near Kremmling showed a roughly 90% reduction in wildlife-vehicle collisions.
Rep. Perry Will said much of his time at the legislature has focused on protecting Colorado’s natural resources, including wildlife, and continued efforts must be made to protect wildlife as our state’s demographics change. “I love this bill” he said.
Rev. Roland Halpern
Denver
