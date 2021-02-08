Regarding the "'Public banks' would pose risks, play politics," piece Feb. 2:
The assertion that public banks would be susceptible to politics flies in the face of how well-run public enterprises function in Colorado. For example, Aurora has three public enterprises — water, wastewater, and golf. Aurora's golf courses enjoyed a banner year in 2020 as Aurorans eager for sunshine and social interaction during a pandemic hit the greens, and Aurora Water is an award-winning institution for both innovation with the Prairie Waters Project and for taste. None of these enterprises play politics with their services and ratepayers and are transparent and accountable to Aurora residents.
Public banking in the U.S. is a rarity, but it is not out of the ordinary in other nations and is growing in interest here at home due to growing inequity and lack of access to capital in communities on the receiving end of redlining, the legacy of Jim Crow, and other systemic barriers. Ideologically-driven industry opposition is a disservice to the people of our state. As policy makers we should not be afraid of exploring alternatives to build community wealth, lower the cost of public projects, and raise revenue without raising taxes.
I would encourage the industry to not immediately assume the state and municipalities might be looking to compete rather than cooperate with the private sector.
Juan Marcano
Aurora
The author represents Ward IV on the Aurora City Council.
Send us your feedback: Click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.