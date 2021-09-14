As the retired executive director of the Colorado AFL-CIO, the former state representative from Colorado's House District 2, and the former chair of the Democratic Party of Denver, I have spent much of my life fighting to protect and expand health care for my family, union members that I represented, and the citizens of Colorado. I have spent much of my life fighting to protect and expand health care for my friends and their families in Colorado. One of the greatest successes of our health care system, particularly for those of us above the age of 65, has been Medicare Advantage.
Medicare Advantage has allowed seniors to access adaptable plans for minimal costs. I have been able to find health and wellness programs and have groceries delivered during the pandemic, and I have always felt my coverage is stable. But now the government is considering taking critical funds away from Medicare Advantage, which will impact the ability of over 395,000 Colorado seniors and those with disabilities to access the care they need to stay healthy.
I don’t doubt that lawmakers, including Colorado U.S. Sens. Bennett and Hickenlooper, and U.S. Reps. DeGette, Neguse and Crow want to support the senior community. But if they want to show their commitment to us, they need to support and strengthen Medicare Advantage, and say no to any cuts to the program.
Mike Cerbo
Denver
