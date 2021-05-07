Who will protect us from our governor's effort to violate the protective provisions of the post-WW II Nuremberg Code, which forbade medical experimentation on unwilling or unknowing subjects?
Who in Colorado will stand up to Gov. Polis's drive to mandate figurative branding/tattooing (a.k.a vaccinating with experimental potions) all college students come the fall semester?
Is there a Democrat, Republican or unaffiliated who will say "stop" to his blatant effort to require a "vaccination passport" for college campus entrance?
If he is not stopped, what other facilities will be next in line to require a "Polis Vaccination Pass" for admission?
Russell W Haas
Golden
Send us your feedback: Click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.