Colorado Politics columnist Kelly Sloan is part of the problem with self-appointed Republican pundits. So hooked on the false projection of their own bias, they fail to see the forest for the trees.
His commentary May 12, “Nudging the GOP to move beyond Trump,” followed by his June 10 article, "Fanaticism prevailed in 2021 session," complained ineffectively about the Colorado legislature behaving like a bunch of big-government Democrats who revel in their victory. That victory was created by the unfortunate dominance of “fake news” (described by Mr. Trump with precision but not grace) and is a direct function of Rep. Liz Cheney and Kelly Sloan working together to seek style over substance. This approach is pathetic, ineffective and the reason Colorado is a plurality unaffiliated State.
Dan Kopelman
Englewood
