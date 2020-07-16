The recently reported judicial discipline data is actually GOOD news. Colorado's low rate of judicial discipline is evidence that something is right, not wrong.
Each state has a different judicial selection system. Colorado's Judicial Merit Selection & Judicial Evaluation systems are nationally recognized as models. They are more rigorous, disciplined and selective than most other states.
Colorado's low discipline rate shows that Colorado appoints judges who are highly qualified, professional, and ethical. The disparity arises from the different methods of selection and the resulting differences in the quality of the judges who serve.
Russell Carparelli
Centennial
