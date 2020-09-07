I am much disturbed by Rep. Ken Buck’s display of ignorance by wearing a T-shirt that says, “Kill them all, let God sort them out.” This is gross, especially from one who never served. As a former paratrooper and Ranger who fought in combat in both Korea and Vietnam, I don’t condone such a T-shirt. The writing on the shirt have been attributed to the U.S. Special Forces, but I’ve never seen an active member wear one.
We need unity, not diversity fueled by pro-gun forces who never fought a war in their life. Hello, Dudley Brown.
Dave Owen
Former state senator
Greeley
