It seems all too easy these days to find fighting across the political aisle, but the bipartisan appointment of Reps. Karen McCormick, D-Longmont, and Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, as the chair and vice chair of the House Agriculture, Livestock and Water Committee is a great example of putting policy over politics. Speaker of the House Alec Garnett has put together a strong, bipartisan team that is well-positioned to lead the committee forward and benefit the agriculture community.
As previous vice chair, Rep. McCormick was the natural choice to replace newly elected Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arnt as the leader of the committee. While a surprise politically, Rep. Catlin’s experience speaks for itself. He has long been a leader in the agriculture and water communities, carrying the stories of farmers and ranchers from the fields in his district to under the Gold Dome.
Agriculture is Colorado’s second-largest industry, making the House Ag Committee incredibly important. The legislation that passes through the committee and the decisions made around the table shape the future of the industry and impact the lives and bottom line of farmers and ranchers across the state. The agriculture industry is excited to work with Chairwoman McCormick and Vice Chairman Catlin to move the industry forward.
Carlyle Currier
President, Colorado Farm Bureau
Molina
Send us your feedback: Click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.