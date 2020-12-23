Hal Bidlack nailed it ("Safeguard future of our flora and fauna," Dec. 15) in one simple sentence: "Even if you cannot think of a 'practical' value for a species, there is still intrinsic value in their mere existence."
We may not know the reasons for every one of God's creations, but because they are his creations they are worthy of respect, compassion and protection.
Rev. Roland Halpern
Denver
