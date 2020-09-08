Will the current "Never Trump" character assassination attempts ever cease?
Doesn't the latest attack on President Trump remind you of those of last January's impeachment charade, when endlessly repeated hearsay testimony, re: his Ukraine interaction, was the smear weapon du jour?
How is it now, that an "alleged," slanderous accusation regarding long dead (mostly conscripted) soldiery, made by an anonymous source, is being trumpeted daily as Election Day draws closer?
Doesn't the so-called confirmation of the accusation by other anonymous sources really smell fishy?
Who are these accusers?
Instead, shouldn't major media be investigating who and where the actual character assassins, authors of this libel, might be?
Russell W. Haas
Golden
Send us your feedback: Click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.