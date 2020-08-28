This message is for Alexandra Killey from the Gardner environmentalist ad ("Sen. Cory Gardner's 'Both Parties' ad shows supporters from just one party," Aug. 26). I presume you are teaching your organization's young people to endorse a candidate without even a peek at the candidate's voting record?
Janet Gilliland
Fort Collins
