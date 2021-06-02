Re: "'Cocktails to go' helps restaurants keep going," May 28, advocating legislation to permit to-go sales of alcohol by restaurants.
For 50-plus years, we have worked hard, spent millions of dollars, and guided a cultural shift to responsible drinking to prevent millions of damaged bodies and tens of thousands of deaths. Now, you want to throw away those gains to accelerate a clearly visible economic recovery? This is an irresponsible and, frankly, disrespectful initiative!
So many broken lives and ruined families will be watching this dismissive and self-serving effort to make a few dollars and, thereby, undo the life-saving changes in our laws, behaviors, and values.
Shame on you.
Cathy McCall
Denver
