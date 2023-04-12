Tina Peters will not serve time in jail for obstructing government operations — a misdemeanor. This does not mean she is getting off without consequences.
First and foremost, this is just the first of the cases against Peters. This one stems from an incident in which police attempted to serve a search warrant for an iPad she allegedly used to record a court proceeding last year against standing court orders, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby. A jury found her guilty in that case last month.
This is not the larger case involving Peters’ alleged tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office. That trial will come later this year and, if found guilty, Peters could face jail time for those offenses. Before that trial, Peters will have an opportunity to defend herself from contempt of court charges.
This is not to say that the conviction in the case she was sentenced on this week is not serious. It is.
District Attorney Dan Rubinstein made a powerful case for holding elected officials to a higher standard of conduct. He pointed to Peters’ out-of-court statements in which she treats the case as a joke or badge of honor.
While in court she did profess her remorse, even breaking into tears at points, though her out-of-court statements are probably a better gauge of her true feeling. That matters.
Rubinstein also called out Peters’ statements about the incident that lead to her being charged with obstruction for making policing more difficult and even dangerous in our community.
“She’s using her audience to put out to the public that the police descended on her,” Rubinstein said. “We live in a community where our cops are challenged. We have officer-involved shootings because of a lack of respect for law enforcement, and the person who has the audience is putting that stuff out there to cause mistrust in government.”
Rubinstein is right on. A public figure, especially an elected official, disrespecting and obstructing the police has real world consequences.
While Peters did not receive jail time, we think the sentence in this case was appropriate, especially since she is a first-time offender. What she was sentenced to — four months of home detention, ordered her to wear an ankle monitor, complete 120 hours of community service and pay a $750 fine — was significant, but not excessive. A different defendant who was not as well known in the community would likely have received a similar sentence on this charge.
Even though the sentence has been stayed due to an appeal, we do not think this is a case of a powerful person escaping accountability. This is our justice system working as it should, treating defendants fairly. It’s a slow process, but it is worth it if the ultimate goal is justice, not just punishment.
This is also just the first case. Peters still has other cases working through the system right now, including on the most serious charges she faces. We want those cases to proceed, as this one did, in a fair and just manner. We have every confidence that they will and that Peters will face the appropriate sentence if found guilty.
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board
